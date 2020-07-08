NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Amir Johnson, Nets, Knicks' Coach Search, More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

NBA teams are beginning to arrive in Orlando, Florida this week for the resumption of the 2019-20 season. And before the month is over, basketball will be back.

Twenty-two teams will be in action, beginning with a pair of games on July 30 when the New Orleans Pelicans face the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before that, though, teams will take part in training camps and play scrimmages. And some will have roster spots to fill because of players opting not to participate.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA as the league gets set to return to play.

Veteran Johnson targeted by Nets

With the start of the season getting closer, teams will be finalizing their rosters, potentially making additions if they have players who have opted not to participate in Orlando.

The Brooklyn Nets will be without some of their key players, such as DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince.

Because Jordan, Prince and Nicolas Claxton (left shoulder surgery) won't be playing, the Nets could use more depth in their frontcourt for the upcoming games. And according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Amir Johnson is a "prime target" for Brooklyn.

Johnson is a 14-year veteran who last played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018-19 season. Before playing two years in Philly, he spent four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, six with the Toronto Raptors and two with the Boston Celtics.

Throughout his career, the 33-year-old has been a solid player, with his best seasons coming at the end of his time in Toronto, where he averaged 10 points per game in 2012-13 and 10.4 points in 2013-14. During his last season with the 76ers in 2018-19, he averaged 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 51 games.

The Nets will likely rely heavily on Jarrett Allen to play a large number of minutes at center, but Johnson could provide solid depth and give the team some decent playing time if needed.

Knicks continuing interview process of coaching search

More than a week into July, buzz still continues to swirl around who the New York Knicks might hire as their next head coach. However, it appears the team keeps getting closer to making a hire.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are conducting several second-round interviews this week after they had some "brief introductory interviews with candidates last month."

Begley added that president Leon Rose (who was hired in March), executive vice president William Wesley (hired last month), vice president of basketball and strategic planning Brock Aller and general manager Scott Perry have been involved in interviews.

Although there have been plenty of rumored names regarding the job, Tom Thibodeau appears to be the favorite for the role. He has eight seasons of NBA head coaching experience, after leading the Chicago Bulls from 2010-15 and the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016-19.

"Coaches and agents with a vested interest in the coaching search believe Tom Thibodeau is the most likely hire," Begley wrote.

Begley also noted that there's "legitimate support in the organization" for former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, who stepped down from the role in March after four seasons with Brooklyn.

Booker unlikely to be dealt to New York?

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

On Saturday, Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote that Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is "the player to watch out for most" as a potential trade target for the Knicks.

The 23-year-old has history with Rose, who previously served as his agent.

However, a potential deal between Phoenix and New York may not be likely, according to Begley.

"Is a trade for Booker realistic? I asked one opposing executive for their thoughts and they sent back a straightforward reply: 'LOL,'" he wrote.

It would make sense why the Suns may not want to part with Booker, who was named an All-Star for the first time in his five-year NBA career this season. Since they drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 draft, he has continued to improve and is now the centerpiece of their team as it tries to rebuild and become a playoff contender.

Also, as Begley pointed out, the Knicks would likely have to give up a huge package in order to appeal to the Suns, which would likely require "a significant amount of first-round picks" and probably RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star is under contract with Phoenix until the end of the 2023-24 season, which is another reason why it would likely want a huge return.

So, it's starting to sound like fans may not see Booker end up in New York, at least anytime soon that is.