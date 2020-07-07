The Basketball Tournament 2020 Results: Sideline Cancer, Boeheim's Army Advance

Sideline Cancer and Men of Mackey both entered Tuesday's play at The Basketball Tournament looking to continue their Cinderella runs.  

Sideline Cancer kept the dream alive.

The No. 22 seed came from behind in its Round of 16 game against Challenge ALS to score a 76-66 victory and advance. Remy Abell scored a team-high 17 points, including the game-winning three that got Sideline Cancer to the target score.

Sideline Cancer is making a deep run in The Tournament for the second straight year. The team reached the championship game of the Wichita Region in 2019.

"It's big," Abell said. "Nobody thought we were going to win games [last year]. All of the people that are part of the organization believe."

Sideline Cancer moves on to play third-seeded Boeheim's Army, which dispatched Men of Mackey in a 76-69 nail-biter. The group of Syracuse alums was led by Eric Devendorf, who scored a team-high 21 points.

Men of Mackey, a group of Purdue alumni, had pulled off a surprise victory over Heartfire in the opening round.

Boeheim's Army is looking to atone for its loss in the Syracuse regional final a year ago, when Team Brotherly Love upset the No. 1 seed.

The Basketball Tournament is being held with just 24 teams in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

