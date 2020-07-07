Anonymous NBA Exec on Devin Booker, Knicks Trade Rumors: 'LOL'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates a 3-pointer against the Portland Trail Blazers by Suns' Aron Baynes, near guard Ricky Rubio (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The New York Knicks' chances of trading for Devin Booker can be summed up in three letters, according to one NBA executive: "LOL." 

That was what one unnamed exec told SNY's Ian Begley via text when he asked them about reports tying Booker to the Knicks.

Leon Rose, the Knicks' new president of basketball operations, was Booker's agent before taking over in New York. Rose's right-hand man William Wesley also has a strong relationship with Booker; Wesley and Kentucky coach John Calipari are also known to be close allies.

While there are some easy throughlines to be drawn, the idea of Booker winding up in New York anytime soon is indeed laughable. Booker is the Suns' best player since Steve Nash and is under contract for four more seasons, none of which are player options.

While Booker has expressed a desire to win, there is no reason to believe the Knicks are any better equipped for the future than the Suns. New York's best young prospect is RJ Barrett, who has had a solid rookie season but is leaps and bounds behind draft classmates Ja Morant and Zion Williamson. With Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina looking like lottery misses, the Knicks are arguably years behind Phoenix's current developmental curve.

Plus, the Suns have no interest or reason to trade Booker. Even in the event that Booker requests a trade from Phoenix, he has no leverage to force himself to New York for the foreseeable future. 

