Dennis Rodman's Charges in Alleged Slap Incident Reportedly Will Be Dropped

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2019, file photo, retired NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman is interviewed on the blue carpet at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Horse Race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Rodman is pleading not guilty after he was charged with a misdemeanor for slapping a man who was celebrating the former NBA star’s birthday at a Florida bar. Rodman’s attorney Lorne Berkeley denies the accusation and says an investigation will exonerate the retired player. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman reportedly will have his misdemeanor battery charge from an alleged slapping incident dropped.

Per TMZ Sports, prosecutors are nearing an agreement to drop the case if Rodman pays $250 in restitution to the man he is alleged to have slapped, another $100 to cover prosecution fees and stays "out of trouble for the near future."

TMZ noted misdemeanor battery charge "carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail, 12 months probation and a $1,000 fine."

According to a May 2019 police report obtained by TMZ SportsJeff Soulouque told authorities that Rodman "turned around and smacked him" unprovoked at a bar in Delray Beach, Florida. 

Speaking to TMZ, Soulouque said he went to the hospital after the alleged slap and was diagnosed with a left corneal abrasion.

Rodman pleaded not guilty last October after Florida prosecutors charged him with one count of misdemeanor battery. 

