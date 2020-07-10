The Biggest Question Mark Surrounding Every NBA Team Still Standing

21 of 22

Kim Raff/Associated Press

The relationship between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell didn't seem great before the COVID-19 pandemic, and isn't likely to improve anytime soon.

As ESPN's Tim MacMahon wrote, Gobert has griped that Mitchell hasn't passed the ball enough, and Mitchell admits: "You're not going to always get along or go out to eat and hang out with your teammates. So that's that."

It appears both sides don't see eye to eye, despite preaching a commitment toward winning. It may be little things for now, but members of the Jazz organization already seem concerned.

"If you take a paper towel and just drip water on it, the paper towel is going to get moist and then it's going to get damp and eventually it's going to break," a Jazz source told MacMahon. "Rudy has to pick his spots, and Donovan can't react to everything. Sometimes you have to play chess and appease your teammates."

This will be the first time since March that Gobert and Mitchell have been together since both tested positive for COVID-19, with Gobert's diagnosis precipitating the NBA shutdown.

Will a desire to compete for a title really trump everything else, or will moments of frustration continue to arise between the two stars?