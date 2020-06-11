Nuggets Nikola Jokic Shows Slimmed-Down Physique Before NBA Season Restarts

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

When the NBA returns next month, Nikola Jokic will seemingly be in the best shape of his life.

The Denver Nuggets center showed off a slimmed-down physique Thursday:

Jokic was listed at 284 pounds at the beginning of the season and drew criticism for being out of shape. He started shedding weight as the regular season went along and appears to have kept up his workouts over the NBA's three-month hiatus.

"He sent me a picture. No shirt on. He's got abs. I've never seen him have abs before," Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly recently said, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

While this video may excite Nuggets fans, Jokic has said in the past that he prefers playing at a heavier weight to avoid being pushed around.

We'll have to see whether this slimmer version of Jokic fares better than the slightly beefier one who was arguably the NBA's best center when the season got suspended.