Nuggets Nikola Jokic Shows Slimmed-Down Physique Before NBA Season Restarts

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 109-95. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

When the NBA returns next month, Nikola Jokic will seemingly be in the best shape of his life.

The Denver Nuggets center showed off a slimmed-down physique Thursday:

Jokic was listed at 284 pounds at the beginning of the season and drew criticism for being out of shape. He started shedding weight as the regular season went along and appears to have kept up his workouts over the NBA's three-month hiatus.

"He sent me a picture. No shirt on. He's got abs. I've never seen him have abs before," Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly recently said, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

While this video may excite Nuggets fans, Jokic has said in the past that he prefers playing at a heavier weight to avoid being pushed around.

We'll have to see whether this slimmer version of Jokic fares better than the slightly beefier one who was arguably the NBA's best center when the season got suspended.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: NBA to Expand Team Rosters for Orlando

    League is planning to allow teams up to 17 players per roster in Orlando, previous limit was 15

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Report: NBA to Expand Team Rosters for Orlando

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Timelines, Details the NBA Is Discussing for Its Return

    Staggered arrival times, specific quarantine rules and more 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest Timelines, Details the NBA Is Discussing for Its Return

    Kevin O'Connor
    via The Ringer

    The Basketball Tournament Dates, Location, Prize Money and More

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Basketball Tournament Dates, Location, Prize Money and More

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Moving Target Start Date

    League is hoping to resume play one day earlier, July 30 instead of July 31

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Moving Target Start Date

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report