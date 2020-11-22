Bengals' Joe Burrow Carted Off with Serious Knee Injury; Replaced by Ryan Finley

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow was carted off of the field Sunday after sustaining what appeared to be a serious knee injury against the Washington Football Team.

Burrow was carted off the field after taking a hit to his leg and was immediately ruled out by the Bengals.

The Bengals are betting big on Burrow as the face of their franchise. They selected him No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft after he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship last year.

Given the roster around Burrow, his performance thus far has to be considered promising for the future. Heading into Week 11, he had completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions through nine games.

Burrow entered the NFL with sky-high expectations thanks to his performance at LSU last season. The Ohio native won virtually every major individual award for an FBS player, and he set FBS single-season records with 60 touchdown passes and a 202 passer rating.

Cincinnati left no doubt that Burrow would be the team's Week 1 starter when it released longtime starter Andy Dalton in April. He took over a team coming off a 2-14 record and ranked 30th in scoring offense in 2019.

Losing Burrow for any length of time would be devastating for head coach Zac Taylor, who is trying to get his new quarterback acclimated to the offense. Second-year quarterback Ryan Finley will likely take over as Cincinnati's starter for the time being.