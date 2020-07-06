LeBron James Asks Patrick Mahomes for $5 After Chiefs QB's $503M Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, March 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes reportedly agreed to a massive 10-year, $503 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per Steinberg Sports, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James jokingly asked if he could borrow a few bucks on Instagram. 

All jokes aside, James isn't hurting in the money department.  

Forbes estimated that he was the fifth highest-paid athlete in the world in 2020, bringing in $88.2 million between his NBA salary ($28.2 million) and endorsements ($60 million). 

Only tennis star Roger Federer ($106.3 million) and soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million), Lionel Messi ($104 million) and Neymar ($95.5 million) brought in more earnings. The top NFL player on the list was Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, coming in ninth at $60.5 million. 

Soon enough, though, Mahomes will be on that list. And James will be looking for that $5. 

