LeBron James Asks Patrick Mahomes for $5 After Chiefs QB's $503M Contract

Patrick Mahomes reportedly agreed to a massive 10-year, $503 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per Steinberg Sports, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James jokingly asked if he could borrow a few bucks on Instagram.

All jokes aside, James isn't hurting in the money department.

Forbes estimated that he was the fifth highest-paid athlete in the world in 2020, bringing in $88.2 million between his NBA salary ($28.2 million) and endorsements ($60 million).

Only tennis star Roger Federer ($106.3 million) and soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million), Lionel Messi ($104 million) and Neymar ($95.5 million) brought in more earnings. The top NFL player on the list was Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, coming in ninth at $60.5 million.

Soon enough, though, Mahomes will be on that list. And James will be looking for that $5.