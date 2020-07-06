The Basketball Tournament 2020 Results: Golden Eagles Advance to Quarterfinals

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Darius Johnson-Odom and the Golden Eagles are heading to the quarterfinals.

Led by Johnson-Odom's 21 points and hot hand from beyond the arc (5-of-6 on three-point shots), the No. 4 Golden Eagles knocked off No. 13 Team CP3 76-67.

It was the lone game in The Basketball Tournament on Monday, as No. 5 Eberlein Drive were removed from the tournament after having a positive test for COVID-19. That meant No. 12 Brotherly Love automatically advanced. They had been scheduled to play Monday.

As for the Golden Eagles, Jamil Wilson added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Dwight Buycks provided 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. CJ Harris led Team CP3 with 19 points, and Codi Miller-McIntyre posted 18 points.

Dwyane Wade was happy to see players from his alma mater of Marquette topple his friend Chris Paul's squad. A bottle or two of wine might have been hanging in the balance:

Up next for the Golden Eagles is a matchup against Brotherly Love on Friday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. It sounds as though the squad won't have too much trouble staying occupied until then, however:

With a strong showing Monday, they look like one of the teams to beat at this year's edition of The Basketball Tournament. They were the 2019 runners-up behind Carmen's Crew.