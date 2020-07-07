B/R Staff's Mid-Year AEW Awards for Top Stars, Matches, PPV and More

1 of 13

The first half of 2020 for Cody was a rollercoaster period in which he continued to establish himself as one of the best storytellers in the industry.

First, there was the emotional feud with friend-turned-enemy MJF and then the physical war with Lance Archer. From there, he became the first-ever TNT champion, and he defeated Jake Hager to continue his title reign on Night 1 of Fyter Fest.

Matches with young stars such as Marq Quen of Private Party, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy also featured in the first half of the year.

If his 2019 was about establishing AEW as a genuine alternative to WWE, 2020 has been about reasserting himself as one of the more interesting in-ring workers in the business. He threw caution to the wind while working with Allin, bled after a wild brawl to get Jungle Boy over and threw fists with Archer in a physical war at Double or Nothing.

No one match has been the same and the pressure is on the inaugural TNT champion to deliver on a near-weekly basis. It has hardly been easy but he has, for the most part, held up his end of the bargain.

Now, can he do it for the next six months and run away with the AEW Wrestler of the Year award? That remains to be seen.

Others Receiving Votes:

Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho