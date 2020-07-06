Rangers' Joey Gallo Diagnosed with COVID-19 After Also Receiving Negative Test

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo was among the MLB players who tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Monday.

Gallo, who is asymptomatic, received negative results on June 27 and June 29 via nasal swap tests. However, a saliva sample given July 2 showed he was carrying the virus.

Gallo will be subject to an isolation period and must have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart before returning to the team.

The slugger was in the midst of a career year in 2019 before injuries cut his season short. Gallo finished with a .253/.389/.598 slash line, belting 22 home runs and driving in 49 runs in 70 games. He's expected to be an integral part of the Rangers' lineup in 2020, provided he is healthy enough to play.

The quality of MLB's testing, which has seemingly varied team to team, has drawn the ire of players and organizations around the sport. Several players have complained about the long time gaps between tests, despite MLB agreeing that players would be tested every other day.

At least four teams have canceled workouts after not receiving test results in a timely fashion. Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant told reporters Monday he does not feel safe in the current conditions.

"I wanted to play this year because I felt that it would be safe and I would be comfortable. Honestly, I don't really feel that way," Bryant said.

Situations like Gallo's highlight the importance of regular testing. The Rangers are apparently among the teams receiving efficient testing results, but Gallo could have infected several teammates if he were playing in a different market—some of which have seen players wait a week in between tests. 

The MLB season, which includes air travel and hotel stays for players, is set to begin July 23. 

