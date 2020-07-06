Former Xavier Soccer Player Derrick Otim Dies in Swimming Accident

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Xavier athletic department announced Sunday former Musketeers men's soccer player Derrick Otim died in a swimming accident over the weekend. He was 24.

"Better known to all of us as Del, Derrick exemplified the spirit and hard work of a Xavier student-athlete," the announcement read. "Not only did Del excel on the field of play, but his perseverance through off-the-field challenges demonstrated his character. The entire Xavier family grieves for Del and his family."

Otim was a native of Nottingham, England. He trained at the Nottingham Forest Academy before moving to the United States to attend Xavier.

Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley said Otim drowned while swimming in Lake Keowee in South Carolina, per ESPN. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating his death.

The former Musketeers midfielder made 70 appearances across four seasons (2016-19) with the program. He recorded seven goals and nine assists in those games. He was named to the 2019 All-Big East Third Team.

He graduated from Xavier in May.

Otim was visiting friends at The Cliffs in South Carolina when he died.