Pelicans' JJ Redick: Critics of NBA Restart Plan Amid Have a 'Valid Point'

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick understands the concerns of those who are against the NBA's plans to restart the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida, as he explained Monday on Good Morning America.

"I think they have a valid point," Redick said when asked about those who are criticizing the NBA's return. "... I think there's no right answer. I think there's no wrong answer. I think there's truth in everybody's feeling right now. This is an unprecedented time in our country. I think you have to go back to World War II to find this level of disruption for sports leagues."

Though several players have already opted out of playing, the veteran is set to return with the Pelicans when the action gets underway July 30.

"I don't think it's wrong to say we shouldn't play, but we're going to try to play," he said. "We're trying to make the best of a bad situation."

Redick recently explained there was "no comfort" level about returning to the court, both because of the coronavirus pandemic and the protests against racial injustice:

Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple, who is a vice president of the NBPA, recently broke down the hesitation around the NBA to play games later in July, per ESPN's Malika Andrews: "A lot of people have had second thoughts. I would imagine more than half of the league, of the players that are going, have had second thoughts."

Several notable players have already opted out of participating, including Victor Oladipo, Avery Bradley and DeAndre Jordan.

Despite the doubts, Redick's Pelicans are going into the resumed 2019-20 season with plenty of confidence as they try to earn a spot in the playoffs. The team is three-and-a-half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, although they could take part in a play-in game if they are in ninth place and within four games of the final spot.

Redick has made the playoffs in each of his first 13 years in the NBA.