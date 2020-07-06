WNBA Announces 7 of 137 Players Tested Have Been Diagnosed with COVID-19

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The WNBA announced Monday that seven of the 137 players tested over the past week were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Here's the league's complete statement as its teams begin traveling to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which will host the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic:

In June, the WNBA confirmed its plan to utilize a similar "bubble" format as the NBA in an effort to complete its season, which was originally slated to begin May 15.

The league's plan calls for a 22-game regular season followed by a standard playoff tournament. Fans won't be allowed in attendance.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement about the decision:

"We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols. We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan. And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season."

Engelbert later told Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press the target date for the start of the campaign was July 24. An official schedule hasn't been released.

Meanwhile, the 2020 WNBA draft moved forward in a virtual format April 17. The New York Liberty selected Oregon standout guard Sabrina Ionescu with the first overall pick.

The Washington Mystics are the league's reigning champions after capturing the league's first title in 2019.