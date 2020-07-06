WWE Rumors on Rey Mysterio Contract, Shayna Baszler; Sasha Banks Tweets Booker T

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rey Mysterio's WWE Contract Has Expired, Working Without New Deal

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling News Observer reported Rey Mysterio has been working his recent storyline with Seth Rollins without a WWE contract. Mysterio has been in a months' long feud with Rollins that has also involved his son Dominik, who has been an ongoing fixture on WWE television despite not working through the Performance Center or NXT.

Rollins and Mysterio are set to face off in a match at Extreme Rules. Meltzer reported the match will have an "eye for an eye" stipulation, where the winner will have to injure his opponent's eye.

Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 after a three-year hiatus. It's unclear if Mysterio plans on exploring his options beyond WWE, or if the two sides are working on a handshake agreement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless, it is odd for WWE to give Mysterio such a prominent place on the card without any formal agreement in place.

Shayna Baszler Working Main Event

It does not appear Shayna Baszler will be getting a push back toward the top of the women's card in WWE anytime soon. Baszler, who was the most dominant women's champion in NXT history, has not been seen on WWE television since May.

The latest news on her future in WWE is not promising. Mike Johnson and Paul Jordan of PW Insider reported Baszler was at the Performance Center for a taping of Main Event. An appearance on Main Event is essentially confirmation of Baszler's new spot on the low card of the women's division—a shocking turn of events after she was given a strong push during WrestleMania season.

Meltzer reported Vince McMahon has "soured completely" on Baszler as one of the faces of the division, citing her MMA-style fighting. While Baszler's style is clearly not for everyone, she was over with NXT audiences, and her build on Raw was far from perfect; the infamous vampiric incident struck many fans as odd.

Baszler may wind up finding herself back in NXT at this rate, which would be a smart move for all parties.

Sasha Takes Exception With Bayley Characterization

On his latest podcast, Booker T offered an interesting take on Bayley, in which he says she's not "great at anything."

"I'm always on Bayley's case, but Bayley is the quintessential worker," Booker T said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "She may not be great at anything, but she's good at everything. So, when I watch Bayley go out and perform, now taking on this new persona—which is something that I couldn't wait till this happened—I think it's good for her."

Sasha Banks apparently did not like that characterization and spoke her mind on Twitter:

It's worth noting that Banks has been needling classic teams on her Twitter account since she and Bayley won the women's tag team championships, so this is probably just a case of her (mostly) staying in kayfabe while defending her friend.