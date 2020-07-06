Lakers News: LeBron James Teases Revenge Season Ahead of NBA Restart

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James hasn't exactly been radio silent on social media since the abrupt suspension of the NBA season in March.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has posted about his "More Than a Vote" campaign to fight voter suppression. As a part-owner of soccer club Liverpool, he made sure to acknowledge their Premier League title triumph. And, of course, he waxed poetic about the Michael Jordan-focused documentary, The Last Dance, which captivated the sports world.

He's made numerous posts about Black Lives Matter and the continued fight against racism and social injustice.

And he's also highlighted his I Promise School and congratulated graduating seniors who didn't get a traditional graduation ceremony this year.

But until now, he hadn't made one post about the presumptive restart of the NBA season.

Sure, he came out to debunk the theory that players wanted to cancel the season in April, but he was careful to avoid speaking on the league's resumption while commissioner Adam Silver worked on an acceptable plan.

Now that the restart is official, the four-time MVP posted a picture on Instagram of him standing with a basketball in his hand, dressed in workout shorts, his signature sneakers and no shirt, with a purple and gold mask on his face with a caption that reads: "War Ready!"

More important than the caption, though, is the #RevengeSeasonContinuesSoon hashtag.

It's a nod to James' preseason mission to prove wrong all of the doubters who had written him off as the best player in the league.

He was out to prove it then, and he's out to prove when the season resumes July 30 that he is not the "Washed King."

"It's just my personal motivation," James told USA Today's James Medina in November. "I'm extra motivated to put myself in a position where I know I belong. It's my personal motivation every single night to be on the floor and be great."

To his credit, the 35-year old forward has overwhelmingly re-established himself as the best player in the league.

"Heavy Is The Head that Wears The Crown," he posted on Instagram. "Been that! And I'm Still Standing Upright & Strong!"

With averages of 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and an NBA-leading 10.6 assists per game, James has reclaimed his crown and played himself into this year's MVP conversation while leading his Los Angeles Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.

Going into Orlando, Florida, the 16-time All Star and his teammates are heavy favorites to win the title.

When the season was interrupted, they were the hottest team in the league, winning eight of their last 10 games.

Judging by James' Instagram post, he has taken care of his body during the hiatus and is ready to resume his mission bring a championship back to Los Angeles.

And while they did lose a key piece in Avery Bradley, they have added JR Smith to the lineup as a replacement. Smith has been out of the league for almost two years but previously played with James for four seasons and won a title with him in 2016.

The only remaining hurdle for the Lakers is Dwight Howard and whether he chooses to join the team in Orlando.

Head coach Frank Vogel said the front office doesn't have any intention to replace him if he chooses not to go, so if there's no Howard, there will be a huge hole in the frontcourt for L.A.

Still, James is focused and is on his revenge tour.

He's got the help he needs in a healthy Anthony Davis, and the pieces around him suit his playing style.

If they can recapture the momentum they had before the break, the rest of the NBA had better be ready to go to war.