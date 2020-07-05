NASCAR at Indianapolis 2020: Kevin Harvick Wins Race for 2nd Consecutive Year

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick rolled to victory in overtime in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick was sitting in first place at the restart ahead of Matt Kenseth. Rather than bridging the gap on the leader, Kenseth fell far behind the No. 4 car to eliminate any doubt about the result and confirm Harvick's repeat in Indianapolis.

Harvick's dominance wasn't limited to overtime. He led more laps (68) than any other driver and was regularly driving near the front of the pack.

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records Leaderboard

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Matt Kenseth

3. Aric Almirola

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Cole Custer

6. Kyle Busch

7. Michael McDowell

8. Tyler Reddick

9. Bubba Wallace

10. Joey Logano

Denny Hamlin looked set to cross an achievement off his career checklist. Prior to Sunday, he had won 41 NASCAR Cup Series races but never reached Victory Lane at the Brickyard.

He was running in first place late into the third stage before his right front tire blew, sending the No. 11 car hard into the wall.

Although Hamlin only led 19 of the 161 laps, he and his pit crew had run an excellent race to put him at the top of the field. A win was far from a guarantee, but the 39-year-old was in a great position to clinch that long-awaited Indianapolis victory.

More importantly, Hamlin lost out on a chance to widen his lead on Harvick in the points standings. Whereas he could've held a five-to-three advantage in wins, the two stars are now tied at four apiece.

There was a scary moment early in the race on pit road.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has the narrowest pit road in NASCAR, so the slightest bit of contact can create a big chain reaction such as the pileup on Lap 16. Martin Truex Jr. took the brunt of the damage and was knocked out of the race.

During that wreck, a crew member of Ryan Blaney became briefly wedged between Blaney's No. 12 car and Brennan Poole's No. 15 car. Zach Price appeared to be in good spirits and gave a thumbs up before he was loaded into an ambulance.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass reported Price was taken to a local hospital to undergo further evaluation.

Erik Jones briefly had fans panicked on Lap 76, as well. He blew a tire, which sent him hard into the wall. The No. 20 car caught fire shortly after impact and as it rolled into the infield. Jones exited the vehicle under his own power and walked away from the crash.

Alex Bowman had an almost identical wreck in the third stage.

Jones and Bowman finished 33rd and 30th, respectively.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 next Sunday.

Kurt Busch was the winner in Sparta, Kentucky, a year ago, while Truex might be looking to atone for his poor finish in Indianapolis. Truex won back-to-back races in 2017 and 2018.