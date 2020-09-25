Henry Ruggs III Ruled Out for Raiders vs. Patriots with Knee, Hamstring Injuries

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots because of knee and hamstring issues.

Ruggs had been listed as questionable in the lead-up to Week 2, but he wound up playing against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. He was held to one catch for four yards in a 34-24 victory.

The rookie speedster has been a solid downfield addition to a passing attack that has relied on tight end Darren Waller (18 receptions, 150 yards and one touchdown). Ruggs has four receptions for 59 yards through two games, along with 11 yards on two carries.

Like all rookies of the 2020 class, Ruggs has been at a disadvantage because the coronavirus wiped out all offseason activities.

The Raiders will rely more upon the likes of Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow with Ruggs out of the lineup.