Biggest Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Offseason

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

It's hard to hate what the Cleveland Browns were able to do this offseason.

The organization seemed to understand it needed to build around a developing Baker Mayfield, who went a disappointing 6-10 as a starter in 2019.

Cleveland paid $42 million over three years to land former Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin, a mauler in the running game who checked in with a strong 77.9 grade at Pro Football Focus last season.

The Browns then used the 10th selection on Alabama left tackle prospect Jedrick Wills Jr. While the offensive line let Mayfield get sacked 40 times last year, it helped Nick Chubb rush for 1,494 yards and eight scores and average 5.0 yards per carry, and the unit will now only get better.

That should help Mayfield improve his 59.4 percent completion rate and 22-21 touchdown-to-interception ratio, as he'll have more time to target weapons like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns also added pass-catching tight end Austin Hooper in free agency.

Cleveland wasn't without losses, including linebacker Joe Schobert, but the team moved the needle in a big way in the offensive trenches and had a strong draft class. The Browns appear to be on the upswing.