Ranking MVP, Zelina Vega, Arn Anderson and the Top Managers in WWE and AEW Today

Credit: WWE.com

The role of a manager in professional wrestling was once one of the most important staples of the business.

Greats such as Captain Lou Albano, Jimmy Hart, Sunny and more were responsible for injecting character into some often otherwise dull wrestlers. They cut promos for those who didn't have the gift of gab and even got physical to help score victories and draw heat.

At times, the managers stole the show and were the real act to watch, rather than the Superstars themselves. That is why you can remember The Heenan Family but not necessarily each member.

Eventually, the concept as a whole went dormant. For most of the 2000s, there were few managers at any particular time and it seemed the position was lost to time.

Lately, though, there has been something of a resurgence in using such supporting characters. Whether classified as managers, valets, advocates or mentors, there are several different talents in WWE and All Elite Wrestling occupying this type of position.

And just as there are wrestlers who stand out above the rest, the same is true for managers.

Let's take a look at all the manager-types on the two rosters, break down their strengths and weaknesses and establish a pecking order of the worst through the best out there today.