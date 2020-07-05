Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020: Final Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Matthew Wolff enters the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club with a three-shot buffer.

The 21-year-old may be hard to catch since he posted the lowest scores—eight-under 64s—in both the second and third rounds. Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Webb Simpson are among the players who will attempt to catch Wolff, but it could take the lowest round of the tournament to do so.

There have only have been eight scores of 65 or better, and Wolff is the lone player to own two of those rounds.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 4 Information

TV: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app. Featured groups on PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times

1:05 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Fabian Gomez

1:15 p.m. ET: Matt Wallace, Webb Simpson

1:25 p.m. ET: Luke List, Viktor Hovland

1:35 p.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Wesley Bryan

1:45 p.m. ET: Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power

1:55 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Troy Merritt

2:05 p.m. ET: Matthew Wolff, Ryan Armour

Full list of tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Odds

Matthew Wolff: +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Bryson DeChambeau: +200

Ryan Armour: +1,300

Webb Simpson: +2,200

Chris Kirk: +3,300

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Preview

Not only is Wolff is the only player with two scores of 65 or lower, but he is also the only one to not regress by multiple strokes in the following round.

First-round leaders Kevin Kisner, Doc Redman and Scott Stallings carded between 69 and 71 Friday after opening-round 65s. Ryan Armour and Webb Simpson were a combined 10 shots worse than their second-round 64s, while Chris Kirk carded a third-round 70 after vaulting to the lead with a 65 on Friday.

Wolff credited his mindset for the 54-hole performance, which has him in position to win his second PGA Tour event at 21, per Golf Channel's Will Gray:

"I've really got to give it to a lot of mindset. I feel like there was a lot of times in the past where I had good rounds and I let my head get in the way of, 'I need to close this out, or I need to do something, I want to try to make more birdies coming in.' And instead I would go the other way, whereas I'm taking it shot by shot, hole by hole and whatever happens, happens."

Wolff's top competition could come from DeChambeau, whom he dueled with at the 2019 3M Open. The 26-year-old is one of 17 golfers with three rounds in the 60s, and he has been the most consistent of that collection with a 66-67-67 line.

With his long-drive ability setting up some potential eagle opportunities, DeChambeau could close the gap to Wolff early on. His playing partner, Troy Merritt, could pose a threat to Wolff as well, as he has been steady with a 68-67-67 run of scores.

Merritt has not recorded a bogey in 54 holes, and if he produces a few more birdies Sunday, he could put pressure on Wolff. But if Wolff replicates his play from the past two days, it may be hard for anyone from the group five or six strokes back to surge in front, no matter how talented Merritt, Hovland, Simpson and the others are.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.