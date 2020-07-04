Yankees DJ LeMahieu, Luis Cessa Test Positive for COVID-19, Aaron Boone Says

Elsa/Getty Images

Two members of the New York Yankees have tested positive for the coronavirus, manager Aaron Boone told reporters following Saturday's training session at Yankee Stadium.

Right-handed pitcher Luis Cessa and infielder DJ LeMahieu have both contracted COVID-19 and will enter a period of self-isolation.

The two join Tommy Pham of the San Diego Padres, Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins, Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals and Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves as known MLB players to contract the virus.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced it had tested 3,185 players and staffers with 38 positive results. Players accounted for 31 of the cases, but MLB is not releasing names of those confirmed to have COVID-19 without their consent.

Notably, not all teams finished testing their players and staffers before MLB released its known results.

It is unclear if Cessa and LeMahieu, who tested positive before rejoining the club in New York, are included in the 31 players the league previously counted.

The Yankees' clubhouse is also reeling from a scary situation involving Masahiro Tanaka on Saturday after the starting pitcher took a line drive to the head off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Tanaka was alert and able to walk off the field by himself after being struck but was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The Yankees are placing him in concussion protocol.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

LeMahieu, 31, is entering the final season of a two-year, $24 million deal he signed in January 2019. In 145 games last year, he slashed .327/.375/.518 with 26 home runs and 102 RBI—both career highs.

The 28-year-old Cessa is in his fifth year with New York having worked primarily out of the bullpen since breaking into the big leagues in 2016. Over 81 innings in 2019, the righty compiled an ERA of 4.11 and a WHIP of 1.309 with 75 strikeouts on 31 walks.