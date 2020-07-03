MLB Announces 38 Out of 3,185 Tested Players, Staff Diagnosed with COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 3, 2020

Balls marked with Cactus League spring training logos are seen in a basket during Kansas City Royals baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium Friday, July 3, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have released results from the first round of coronavirus testing.

Per a joint release from the two groups, there were 38 positive cases from 19 different teams out of 3,185 players and staff members tested:

Players and staff members began reporting to summer camp at their teams' home ballparks Wednesday.

Per ESPN's Dave Schoenfield and Jesse Rogers, players get tested every other day unless they have a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees, at which point they would be tested again and sent home

According to Sports Illustrated's John Hickey, MLB's rate of 1.2 percent positive results is lower than the national rate from Thursday (8.3 percent) and the NBA's rate (7.1 percent) when it began testing June 23.

Friday marked the first full day of workouts and baseball activities for all 30 teams leading up to the scheduled season restart July 23 or 24.

