Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020: Matthew Wolff Surges into Lead After Round 3

Matthew Wolff has found his stroke at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, and it may take an heroic effort from the field to ensure he doesn't run away with the tournament Sunday.

During Round 3 play Saturday, Wolff rattled off his second straight day shooting 64 to drop to 19 under overall and notch a three-stroke lead for first place.

After finishing Friday in third place, he created the type of separation Saturday that could prove vital with the win in reach.

The 21-year-old Oklahoma State alum is looking for his second-ever PGA Tour victory after capturing the 3M Open title in 2019. Just like then, he'll have to outduel Bryson DeChambeau (-16) on the final day of action.

Here's how the rest of the field stacks up ahead of Round 4.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard

1. Matthew Wolff (-19)

T2. Ryan Armour (-16)

T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-16)

T4. Troy Merritt (-14)

T4. Mark Hubbard (-14)

T4. Seamus Power (-14)

T4. Chris Kirk (-14)

T8. Wesley Bryan (-13)

T8. Luke List (-13)

T8. Viktor Hovland (-13)

T8. Matt Wallace (-13)

T8. Webb Simpson (-13)

Highlights

If Wolff hangs on, he'll become the youngest player with two tour titles since Tiger Woods in 1996.

While his swing may be a bit unconventional—if not painful for golf purists—it's impossible to deny how effective it's been recently. On Saturday, Wolff recorded six birdies on the front nine, with three in a row at one point, though bogeys at No. 2 and No. 9 set him back a bit. An eagle on No. 14 helped make up for those stumbles.

The shimmy Wolff does as he gets into his stance has gained as much notoriety as his overall game at this point.

Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson started the day tied for first, but each shot their worst rounds of the week, respectively. Kirk finished with a 70, while Simpson went one stroke higher at 71. Both are still in contention Sunday but would need their lowest rounds of the tournament to catch up to Wolff, unless he begins to fall apart.

It'd be tough to blame Wolff if that happens with the way DeChambeau has been driving the ball lately. The 26-year-old averaged 348.5 yards off the tee box Saturday and hit 83.3 percent of his greens in regulation. DeChambeau finished with six birdies and one bogey to hold steady near the top of the leaderboard.

Joining DeChambeau in a tie for second is Ryan Armour, who recovered nicely from a double bogey on No. 17 with a birdie on No. 18 to remain in contention.

Whereas DeChambeau lit up the course with his driver, it was Armour's putter that wowed fans.

Saturday's biggest mover was Hideki Matsuyama, who jumped up 42 spots into a tie for 13th after a round of 65.