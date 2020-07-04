Video: Steelers RB James Conner Surprises Mom with New House

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner surprised his mother with a new house and posted video of her reaction on Twitter on Saturday.

Conner's mom was clearly emotional and embraced her son after he and others shouted, "Welcome home," once she entered the house for the first time:

The 25-year-old Conner is an Erie, Pennsylvania, native who played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh and was then selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Steelers.

Conner is preparing to enter his fourth NFL season in 2020 and his third as Pittsburgh's starting running back. His breakout season occurred in 2018 when he rushed for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 55 passes for 497 yards and one score in 13 games.

After being named a Pro Bowler in 2018, Conner struggled through injuries in 2019 and was limited to 10 games. As a result, he finished with just 464 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, plus 34 receptions for 251 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Conner is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract in 2020, meaning he can become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

If Conner is able to remain healthy and bounce back next season, he could be in line to land a big deal from the Steelers or another team on the open market.