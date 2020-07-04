Atlanta Braves Say They 'Have Much Work to Do' Amid Calls for Name Change

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves released a statement Saturday saying they "have much work to do on and off the field," in reference to inquiries about whether they will consider changing their name.

According to Charles Odum of the Associated Press, the organization stated it "honors, supports, and values the Native American community. That will never change."

Because of the focus on racial inequality in the United States following the killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody May 25, the presence of multiple racist symbols and statues have been questioned.

Native American groups have long called for the Washington NFL franchise and others to change their nicknames. While the organization has largely been resistant, it released a statement Friday saying it will conduct a "thorough review" of the name:

MLB's Cleveland Indians also released a statement Friday saying they plan to "determine the best path forward with regard to our team name."

Cleveland removed the "Chief Wahoo" logo from its jerseys and caps before the 2019 season following long-held complaints that the image was racist.

In its statement, Atlanta noted it has been working with Indigenous groups:

"We have also held meetings with our Native American Working Group which will collaborate with us on cultural issues, education and community outreach to amplify their voices and show our fans they are still proudly here.

"The Atlanta Braves have a meaningful commitment to honor the Native American community and we are excited about working together to ensure this happens."

In recent years, Atlanta's "tomahawk chop" celebration has come under fire. When the team seizes momentum or a significant point in the game arrives, fans use their arms and foam tomahawks to make a chopping motion while chanting.

Before Game 2 of last year's National League Division Series between Atlanta and the St. Louis Cardinals, Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley called the gesture "disrespectful." Helsley is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Atlanta did not distribute the foam tomahawks to fans prior to Game 5 of the series.

The franchise has been called the Braves for its entire tenure in Atlanta, which began in 1966. It was the Boston Braves from 1912 to 1935 and 1941 to 1952. The team was known as the Boston Bees from 1936 to 1940 and played in Milwaukee as the Braves from 1953 until moving to Atlanta prior to the 1966 season.