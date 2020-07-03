CFL's Edmonton Eskimos Won't Change Name After Speaking with Inuit Leaders

John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images

The Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos have announced they will keep their nickname after engaging Inuit leaders in conversations over the past year.

Edmonton issued a statement explaining the feedback they received before deciding to retain the Eskimos name:

"The Edmonton Eskimo Football Club will be increasing its engagement in Canada's north following an extensive year-long formal research and engagement program with Inuit leaders and community members across Canada.

"The research and engagement program primarily revolved around the Club's name. This program included meetings with Inuit leaders and community leaders in Iqaluit, Inuvik, Yellowknife and Ottawa; and a research phase with a combination of in-depth interviews with Inuit across the north and in Edmonton, and a telephone survey among a broad group of Inuit across Canada.

"The consistent feedback was a desire for more engagement with the Club. There were a range of views regarding the Club's name but no consensus emerged to support a name change. The Club has therefore decided to retain its name."

Janice Agrios, Edmonton's chair of the board of directors, said the franchise will continue its work with the Northern Community Engagement Program that has previously hosted events and school visits in Inuit communities.

The franchise adopted the Eskimos nickname when it was founded in 1949. The mascot is a polar bear named Nanook and the logo features a gold "EE" in a green oval.