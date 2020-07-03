Cowboys Rumors: David Njoku Interests DAL After Browns Trade Request

David Richard/Associated Press

With tight end David Njoku potentially hitting the trade market, the Dallas Cowboys reportedly "might have some interest," according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Njoku's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the Cleveland Browns Friday the tight end wishes to be traded before training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," Rosenhaus said, per Schefter.

Both Schefter and Cabot noted the Browns are not looking to make a trade.

The 2017 first-round pick is coming off a disappointing 2019 season where he caught just five passes for 41 yards, including just one catch after Week 1, but was mostly limited by a wrist injury suffered in Week 2.

Field Yates of ESPN broke down the player's upside:

This would be a valuable addition for the Cowboys, which return limited production at the position.

Jason Witten totaled 529 receiving yards in 2019—his lowest since his rookie season—before leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Blake Jarwin is the top returning tight end after catching 31 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. Blake Bell is the most experienced player on the roster but has never topped 15 receptions in any of his five NFL seasons.

Though the Cowboys have an exciting receiving corps with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb, upgrading the tight end spot could make this offense even more dangerous in 2020.

A new location could also help Njoku return to his 2018 level of production when he totaled 56 catches for 639 yards and four scores.