Fantasy Baseball 2020: Nate Pearson, Top Prospects to Watch at MLB Summer Camp

At long last, baseball is back.

After an arduous and contentious negotiating period, MLB is ramping up in its preparations for the 2020 season, with teams around the league beginning workouts at their respective ballparks on Friday.

The structure for MLB's "Summer Camp" will not only allow regulars and projected starters to get up to speed, but it also gives teams the chance to give reps to top prospects and further assess how they might play a role this season.

Each team is allowed a 60-man player pool. Players can be added at any point in the season, but once a player is removed, they cannot be readded. As such, fantasy owners might be wise to keep an eye on the prospects who made their squad's initial 60-man pool.

Some of these youngsters might have been added simply for the purpose of getting work in, particularly considering MLB canceled the 2020 minor league season.

But other prospects who were already on the fringes of breaking camp should have every opportunity to stake their claim for a spot on Opening Day rosters. This includes Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson, who figures to fight for one of the five spots in Toronto's rotation.

Top Prospects to Watch at MLB Summer Camp

Nate Pearson, Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays recognized a specific need to add starting pitching in the offseason. They signed Hyun-Jin Ryu and Tanner Roark in free agency, while also trading for former Milwaukee Brewers starter Chase Anderson.

But while the Blue Jays placed a premium on veteran pitching, Pearson should also be included in the team's plans for this season.

Pearson had tremendous success at the minor-league level in 2019. He had a 2.59 ERA in 16 starts at Double-A, striking out 9.9 hitters per nine innings.

The 23-year-old was also dominant in spring training, throwing seven innings of one-run ball while allowing just two hits. Pearson also notched 11 strikeouts, showcasing some of the overpowering stuff that made him the No. 8 prospect on MLB.com's Top 100 list.

Quality starting pitching will be imperative for any team hoping to get off to a good start, particularly the Blue Jays. If Pearson breaks camp, he could be an absolute steal in fantasy. Pearson is currently ranked 92nd overall among starting pitchers with an average draft position (ADP) of 305, per Fantasy Pros.

Nick Madrigal, Chicago White Sox

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

All eyes figure to be on No. 3 overall prospect Luis Robert during White Sox Summer Camp. But fantasy owners would be wise to keep tabs on Madrigal.

The 23-year-old from Sacramento is one of the best pure-hitting prospects in baseball, and he was among the 44 players the White Sox named to their initial player pool. Madrigal hit .341 with an .851 OPS at Double-A before hitting .331 with an .822 OPS in 29 games at Triple-A Charlotte, per MiLB.com.

Leury Garcia is Chicago's incumbent starter at second base and coming off a respectable year in which he hit .279 and stole 15 bases. But Madrigal has more upside given his hit tool and slugging numbers, and it is possible he might win the starting job. Plus, Madrigal can swipe some bags, having stolen 35 bases at three different levels in 2019.

The White Sox had a big offseason, and they are hoping growth from the likes of Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech can help them compete in 2020. Madrigal also figures to play a role at some point this summer.

Unlike Pearson, however, Madrigal is garnering some recognition in fantasy leagues. According to Fantasy Pros, he is ranked 37th among second basemen, and his ADP of 285 suggests he is on plenty of people's radars.

Keep an eye on Madrigal's progress this month. If he impresses early, it might be worth reaching in the middle rounds. But if it looks like he will have to fight with Garcia for time, pray Madrigal falls towards the end of the draft.

Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Tigers made Torkelson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft. While normal circumstances would normally dictate Torkelson heading to rookie ball, he could get an early crack at big-league action.

Torkelson was one of the most prolific collegiate hitters in recent memory during his time at Arizona State, clubbing 54 homers and posting a 1.192 OPS in three seasons with the Sun Devils.

There are still positional questions in terms of where Torkelson will play in the future. He was a first baseman in college, but he was also announced as a third baseman upon being selected by the Tigers. As such, it seems likely Detroit will want to get Torkelson plenty of reps at the hot corner to get a feel for how he handles the position.

On the one hand, Torkelson has yet to even notch his first professional at-bat. Simultaneously, the Tigers are a rebuilding club in desperate need of impact bats. They also need to get their top prospects experience in the absence of the MiLB season.

Torkelson should still be considered a long shot to break camp. But he might be worth a late-round flyer in the event the Tigers look to get him some big-league at-bats from the jump.

Remember, Juan Soto wreaked havoc on the league as a teenager. Granted, Soto had seasoning, but who is to say the 20-year-old Torkelson will not be a potential difference-maker for the Tigers in 2020? At the least, he is someone to keep tabs on moving forward.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference and all fantasy information via Fantasy Pros, unless otherwise noted.