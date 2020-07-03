Jazz's Rudy Gobert Says Relationship with Donovan Mitchell 'Isn't Perfect'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 3, 2020

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has addressed the status of his relationship with teammate Donovan Mitchell as the team continues preparations for the NBA season restart in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Gobert acknowledged his bond with Mitchell "isn't perfect...but as long as we respect one another, share the same goals and do what's best for the team, that's what matters."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

