Jazz's Rudy Gobert Says Relationship with Donovan Mitchell 'Isn't Perfect'

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has addressed the status of his relationship with teammate Donovan Mitchell as the team continues preparations for the NBA season restart in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Gobert acknowledged his bond with Mitchell "isn't perfect...but as long as we respect one another, share the same goals and do what's best for the team, that's what matters."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

