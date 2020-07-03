Rapoport: Washington NFL Team Name Change 'Likely' Amid Mounting Pressure

Will Newton/Getty Images

Washington's NFL team is reportedly "likely" to change its nickname because of mounting pressure amid a nationwide anti-racism movement.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Friday. Mark Maske of the Washington Post provided comments from a source involved in discussions between the league and team owner Dan Snyder.

"You know where this leads," the source said. "They're working on that process [of changing the name]. It will end with a new name. Dan has been listening to different people over the last number of weeks."

ESPN's Adam Schefter added the team's nickname is "on [the] way out."

The organization released statements from Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera on Friday in coordination with starting a "thorough review" of the name.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," Snyder said.

Rivera added: "This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our military."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also commented on the talks.

"In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step," he said.

The franchise, which began as the Boston Braves in 1932, adopted the nickname in 1933 and maintained it after moving to the nation's capital in 1937.

Although there have been calls for a name change on a frequent basis for decades, the anti-racism movement which has grown in wake of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, being killed while in Minneapolis Police custody in May has resulted in widespread changes, including the removal of Confederate monuments and other changes related to people and terms with racist histories.

FedEx, the shipping company that owns naming rights to the football stadium in D.C., released a statement Thursday saying it wants a nickname switch.

"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," it said.

While Snyder hasn't confirmed a name change is coming, it sounds inevitable. It's unclear whether the decision will be finalized before the 2020 regular season kicks off.

Washington is set to open the campaign Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.