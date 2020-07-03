Angels' Mike Trout: 'I Still Don't Feel That Comfortable' Playing Amid COVID-19

Matt York/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout expressed concern Friday about taking part in the 2020 MLB season amid the coronavirus pandemic because his wife, Jessica Trout, is pregnant with the couple's first child.

"Honestly, I still don't feel that comfortable. It's gonna be tough," Trout told reporters. "I've got to be really cautious these next couple weeks. I don't want to test positive. I don't want to bring it back to my wife. It's a tough situation we're in."

In March, Trout announced their baby boy is expected in August:

The 28-year-old New Jersey native is MLB's gold standard. He's won the American League MVP Award three times, including in 2019, and he's earned eight consecutive All-Star nods since becoming a full-time player for the Angels in 2012.

His 72.7 WAR in that time is an astonishing 25.6 wins higher than any other hitter over that same span, per FanGraphs.

The Angels have qualified for the playoffs just once during his tenure despite his individual dominance, however, and they were immediately swept by the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 ALDS.

They signed third baseman Anthony Rendon, a key cog in the Washington Nationals' 2019 championship team, to a seven-year, $245 million contract in free agency. They also added Julio Teheran and Dylan Bundy to bolster their starting rotation, a frequent weak spot in recent years.

A deeper rotation paired with an offense headlined by Trout, Rendon, Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols gives the Angels serious sleeper potential ahead of the shortened 60-game regular season.

L.A.'s outlook would significantly change if the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year opted out of the season.

Brian Goodwin would shift to center field with David Fletcher and Michael Hermosillo getting more playing time in the corner outfield spots. Jo Adell, the team's 21-year-old top prospect, could also be called out of the player pool in hopes of providing a spark in that scenario.

Trout hasn't made a final decision about his participation with play set to begin July 23 or 24, though.

"My mindset is to play but it's a tough situation," he said. "I've got to play it by ear."

His comments come amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide. MLB will attempt to play games at home stadiums around the country rather than try the "bubble" approach being utilized by the NBA and NHL for their restarts.

Losing the sport's best player would be a major blow to MLB's effort to crown a legitimate World Series champion in 2020.