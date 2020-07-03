Indians OF Delino DeShields 'Doing Well' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cleveland Indians' Delino DeShields bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians outfielder Delino DeShields has tested positive for COVID-19 but is reportedly "doing well," according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Team president Chris Antonetti said the 27-year-old has "very mild symptoms," per Withers.

DeShields will remain away from the club and must test negative two times before he is able to report to Progressive Field.

MLB has instituted strict protocols to help slow the spread of the coronavirus this season, and players and coaches will receive tests every other day. There will be a COVID-19-related injured list on which players can remain inactive for whatever amount of time is needed until they are able to return.

DeShields is going into his first season with the Indians after being acquired in the December trade that sent Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers.

The son of the 13-year MLB veteran of the same name, DeShields hit .246 with 106 stolen bases across five seasons with the Rangers.

The center fielder is especially valuable on defense, totaling 17 defensive runs saved over the past two years, per FanGraphs.

He's expected to play a key role in the outfield for Cleveland in 2020. Oscar Mercado will likely handle center field duties until DeShields is back to full strength.

