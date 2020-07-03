Astros' Alex Bregman Reportedly Hires Scott Boras as Agent

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has reportedly hired Scott Boras as his new agent after parting ways with Brodie Scoffield in May.

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported the update Friday and noted Boras also represents the Astros' Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers Jr.

Bregman decided to switch agents after Tidal Sports, founded by Scoffield in 2018, was acquired by Klutch Sports Group.

Rich Paul, a longtime friend and business partner of NBA superstar LeBron James, runs Klutch Sports, and James helps lead a media company named Uninterrupted, which is planning a documentary about the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal to air on the video streaming platform Quibi.

The situation was a "factor" in Bregman's decision to switch agents, but the infielder noted in June he had "nothing negative to say" about Scoffield after a 10-year working relationship, per Rome.

Bregman signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Astros in March 2019. He's under contract through the 2024 campaign with a base salary of $11 million for the next three years that skyrockets to $28.5 million for the final two seasons of the deal, per Spotrac.

It's a major increase after he earned only $640,500 in base salary for 2019 after Houston exercised its option to renew his contract without negotiation, which frustrated the two-time All-Star selection.

"I feel like in the past they've paid players differently," Bregman told reporters last March. "I just felt like I should have been compensated differently for my performance last year. I love playing for the Houston Astros, and I just felt like things could have been handled differently."

The 26-year-old LSU product posted a .296/.423/.592 triple-slash line with career-high totals in OPS (1.015) and home runs (41) across 156 appearances in 2019. It marked his third straight year playing at least 155 games for the star-studded 'Stros.

MLB has resumed preparations for the 2020 season after spring training was put on hold in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The restart plan calls for the regular season to begin July 23-24.

Bregman and the Astros will be among the top World Series contenders during the shortened campaign.