Charles Wright Had Access to Vanderbilt Football Facilities After Sexual Assault

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Former Vanderbilt linebacker Charles Wright continued to have access to the school's campus and the Commodores' football facilities following his expulsion after being found responsible for sexual assault by a school investigation, according to the Tennessean's Adam Sparks.

The results of a Title IX investigation by Vanderbilt determined Wright violated the sexual misconduct policy, and he was expelled on Oct. 25, 2018.

However, Wright was allowed to attend the Commodores' pro day ahead of the 2019 NFL draft, according to documents and emails obtained by Sparks. The woman who was sexually assaulted was a student equipment manager. She was originally slated to take part in the showcase "but was moved to a different building away from the event to accommodate Wright's participation," per Sparks.

In a series of tweets, Regan Siems shared her story. She said Wright "preyed on my naivety, got me drunk, sexually assaulted and raped me" when she was a freshman. Per Sparks, Nashville District Attorney Mike Bottoms cited insufficient evidence for why his office didn't pursue a criminal case against Wright.

Siems noted how Wright appealed his expulsion, which allowed him to stay on the university campus.

Wright made five appearances during the 2018 season; his final game was a 31-27 victory over Tennessee State on Sept. 29, 2018.

Rather than referencing Wright's ongoing Title IX investigation, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason told reporters the senior had been dealing with a leg injury. Siems referenced the injury in her tweets and said it provided Wright with a pretense to continue using the football facilities:

Vanderbilt's appeals panel affirmed his expulsion in February 2019, one month before the pro day. Siems told Sparks she reached out to Project Safe, the school's center for sexual misconduct prevention and response, about Wright's involvement. By the time Vanderbilt's Title IX office worked to remove Wright, Siems said the workout had already ended.

"I felt really betrayed," Siems told Sparks. "Not a single person was looking out for me. And no one ever apologized."