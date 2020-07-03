Bulls Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jim Boylen, Coaching Search

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

One way or another, the Chicago Bulls are approaching a dramatic offseason. The problem—at least for some fans—is the drama might happen for a frustrating reason.

After slumping to a 22-43 record in 2019-20, the Bulls have slowly embraced change in the front office. They replaced longtime general managed Gar Forman with Marc Eversley, hired Arturas Karnisovas as the vice president of basketball operations and reassigned his predecessor, John Paxson, to an advisory role.

For a while, it has seemed Chicago would be entering the 2020-21 campaign with a significantly fresh outlook.

Perhaps the changes are done.

During an appearance on ESPN 1000 (h/t Bulls Gold), ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted Chicago may be reluctant to fire head coach Jim Boylen because of financial reasons:

"The Bulls will very likely, after decades of being heavily profitable, will be operating in the red next year. And you know part of this arithmetic is do you want to hire another coach and pay Jim Boylen off. And I know that you can swear to me it doesn't matter but the Bulls' history tells me that's a factor here."

Windhorst continued: "Jim Boylen, part of the reason he may get another year is because [the Bulls] don't want to pay two coaches next year."

No matter whether you're a Bulls fan, it's understandable why many reactions are intensely negative.

Since replacing Fred Hoiberg early in 2018-19, Boylen is just 39-84. He inherited a rebuild, yes. And Chicago has dealt with several injuries to key players. Like him or not, that's an objectively challenging situation for a coach.

Nevertheless, players have offered "mixed feedback" about his tenure, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Boylen's strange rotations and mind-numbing last-minute timeouts are decried within the fanbase—and sometimes by leading scorer Zach LaVine.

The most frustrating part, though, must be for Bulls fans to hear the organization has been "heavily profitable" for decades but isn't willing to spend money to fire Boylen. Worse yet, he is likely among the lowest-paid coaches in the league. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported the 55-year-old is due $1.6 million this season. Logic suggests a "heavily profitable" team can afford his buyout.

Still, team ownership simply might not want to pay it.

Karnisovas has repeatedly said he will evaluate all aspects of the team, including Boylen's future. Chicago's absence from the NBA's restart has only complicated that process, so a resolution shouldn't be expected for some time.

The Bulls may decide to move on from Boylen. But if he returns next season and the team continues to struggle, they will be dealing with an understandably agitated fanbase.

