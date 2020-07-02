Penn State CB Marquis Wilson Facing 2 Misdemeanor Marijuana Charges

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson is facing two misdemeanor charges after school police filed an affidavit against him.

Per Bret Pallotto of the Centre Daily Times, Wilson was accused of "stashing a small amount of marijuana in a pill bottle" after Penn State police stopped him in February when they smelled "a strong odor of marijuana" inside his vehicle.

Wilson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 26 after being charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Pallotto noted the police affidavit states Wilson denied smoking marijuana and said someone else was smoking in his vehicle.

A 2016 ordinance approved by the State College Borough Council gave State College officers the choice to charge "an individual with a summary offense instead of a misdemeanor for possession of a small amount of marijuana."

However, that same ordinance noted university police were still required to "follow federal and state laws that consider marijuana use and possession a misdemeanor."

Wilson is entering his sophomore season with the Nittany Lions. He recorded 18 total tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups in 10 games as a true freshman last year.