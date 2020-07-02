Joanne McCallie Steps Down as Duke WBB HC After 13 Seasons with Program

Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie yells out from the bench during the first half of a first-round game against Belmont in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Athens, Ga., Saturday, March. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Joshua L. Jones)
Joshua L. Jones/Associated Press

Joanne P. McCallie announced Thursday that she is stepping down after 13 seasons as the head women's basketball coach at Duke.

McCallie made it official by reading a prepared statement that was tweeted out by the official Twitter account for Duke women's basketball:

The 54-year-old McCallie, who had been set to enter the final year of her contract in 2020-21, stressed the importance of clarity in her statement: "As a coach in the final year of my contract, uncertainty is natural and it takes away from confidence and fun. I'm pretty sure there's a level of uncertainty amongst the Duke family. I want to bring clarity with great pride for all."

During her 13 years at Duke, McCallie went 330-107 and took the Blue Devils to the NCAA tournament 10 times.

From 2009-10 through 2012-13, Duke won four consecutive regular-season ACC titles under McCallie and also won three ACC tournament titles during that time. The Blue Devils went to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament each of those years as well.

Duke was never able to advance past the Elite Eight under McCallie, and it didn't go further than the Sweet 16 in her final seven seasons as head coach.

The Blue Devils won at least 20 games in each of McCallie's first 11 seasons, but they went just 15-15 in 2018-19 and missed the tourney. Duke also went just 18-12 last season, although the NCAA tournament didn't occur because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2016, Duke launched an investigation into the women's basketball program after three players left the team. Duke said at the time that the investigation was done "for Duke women's basketball to get even better."

At the conclusion of the investigation, Duke expressed support for McCallie and kept her on as head coach.

Prior to joining the Blue Devils in 2007, McCallie was the head coach at Maine for eight seasons and Michigan State for seven seasons. She took Maine to the NCAA tournament six times and MSU five times. In 2005, the Spartans lost to Baylor in the National Championship Game.

Overall, McCallie owns a 646-255 record as a college head coach, which means she should have little issue finding another job if she decides to continue coaching.

