Daniel Jeremiah: Trevor Lawrence's Best Comparison Is Texans QB Deshaun Watson

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the early favorite to get selected first overall in the 2021 draft, is a unique talent with no direct comparables among the current group of NFL quarterbacks.

Jeremiah posted his initial evaluation Thursday and explained if he was forced to select the most similar signal-caller, it would be Houston Texans starter and former Tigers standout Deshaun Watson:

"There really isn't a comparison for Lawrence because of his unique measurables and athleticism. However, if you look at every current starting NFL quarterback, I believe he compares most favorably to a man who preceded him at Clemson, Deshaun Watson. Both players have lean, athletic frames and they are both capable of making winning plays from inside and outside the pocket. They can both drive the ball effectively and they share a competitiveness that's obvious on tape. While they are effective runners, they find success on the ground in different ways. Watson is more elusive, while Lawrence has more pure speed. Watson has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, and Lawrence has the upside to join him in that group in the near future."

