49ers Rumors: George Kittle's New Contract Expected to Be Worth $13M a Year

As the San Francisco 49ers continue to negotiate an extension with George Kittle, the All-Pro tight end is expected to receive a deal that will give him the highest average annual salary at the position.

One person told The Athletic's Matt Barrows he thinks Kittle's deal could end up being worth $13 million per season.

As Kittle heads into the final season of his rookie contract, the 49ers have put a priority on re-signing their star tight end. Negotiations have reportedly been slow thus far.

In May, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported there has been "no movement" in talks between the two sides after their preliminary discussions early in the offseason.

"I don't care about the tight end market," Kittle's agent, Jack Bechta, told Silver. "I'm being paid to do a George Kittle deal."

Per Over the Cap, Hunter Henry of the Los Angeles Chargers currently has the highest average annual salary among tight ends at $10,607,000, but that salary is coming on a one-year franchise tender.

Austin Hooper received the most guaranteed money at the position ($23 million) when he signed a four-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in March.

Kittle, who is owed $2.133 million in 2020, has become one of the NFL's best players in three seasons with the 49ers. His 1,377 receiving yards in 2018 are the most in league history by a tight end. He posted a second straight 1,000-yard season in 2019 to help San Francisco win the NFC West and reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.