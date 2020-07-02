2020 NBA 2K League Results: Jazz Take over 2nd Place, Move to 9-1

Timothy Rapp
July 2, 2020

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY - AUGUST 11: Mama Im Dat Man of the Blazer5 Gaming reacts during the game against the Pacers Gaming on August 11, 2018 at the NBA 2K Studio in Long Island City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

There were some tasty matchups on tap in NBA 2K League play Wednesday night, and they didn't disappoint. From huge performances to some of the nastiest dunks of the season, the action was on fire.

Below, we'll break it all down.

                     

Scores

Jazz Gaming def. Wizards District Gaming: 59-51, 69-64

Blazer5 Gaming def. Mavs Gaming: 98-63, 61-62, 68-61

Heat Check Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai: 70-66, 61-57

Warriors Gaming Squad def. Hornets Venom GT: 73-52, 89-65

                     

Recap

Splashy kept Jazz Gaming flowing Wednesday night.

His 33 points in Game 2 of the team's series against Wizards DG helped Jazz Gaming move to 9-1 on the season, moving them into sole possession of second place behind only Raptors Uprising GC (11-0).

It shouldn't come as a surprise—Splashy hasn't missed much in the past month.

Wizards DG fell to 8-2 and is now in third place with the loss.

In the only matchup to go the full three games, Blazer5 Gaming won on the back of Mama Im Dat Man, who in fact was that man with an incredible 31 points and 21 assists in Game 1 and 23 points and 13 assists in Game 3.

It was a much-needed win for the Blazer5, who now sit at 5-5. Mavs Gaming dropped to 8-4.

Heat Check Gaming earned a tight win over the Gen.G Tigers, with GlenRatty providing all of the needed heat. He averaged 33.5 points in the series, with 44 of them coming in the decisive Game 2.

Heat Check needed the dub, moving them to 3-7 on the year. Gen.G continue to be solid in their first season, sitting at a respectable 5-6.

Finally, Warriors Gaming smoked Hornets Venom, but that doesn't really matter. What truly matters is the Vince Carter-in-his-prime dunking showcase put on by Gradient.

Watch this man soar:

Granted, the Warriors will take the win that came along with the dunks, pushing them to 8-3 on the year. Hornets Venom dropped to 7-4 with the L.

