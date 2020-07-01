Jets Reportedly 'Still Talking' to Demaryius Thomas About Potential Return

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2020

New York Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (18) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steven Ryan)
Steven Ryan/Associated Press

The New York Jets reportedly remain in contact with free-agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas about a potential return.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic noted the pairing "makes sense" given the Jets' lack of depth at the wideout spot.

Thomas recorded 36 receptions for 433 yards and a touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets last season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Investors Push Brands to End Relationships with Redskins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Investors Push Brands to End Relationships with Redskins

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Jets Can't Let Darnold's Flashes of Potential Set Them Back for Years

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Jets Can't Let Darnold's Flashes of Potential Set Them Back for Years

    Steven Ruiz
    via For The Win

    Report: NFL Cuts Preseason to 2 Games

    NFL to eliminate Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason (PFT)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Cuts Preseason to 2 Games

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Raiders, Jets Safety Wins Republican Primary for US House Seat

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Ex-Raiders, Jets Safety Wins Republican Primary for US House Seat

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report