Jets Reportedly 'Still Talking' to Demaryius Thomas About Potential Return

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

The New York Jets reportedly remain in contact with free-agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas about a potential return.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic noted the pairing "makes sense" given the Jets' lack of depth at the wideout spot.

Thomas recorded 36 receptions for 433 yards and a touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets last season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.