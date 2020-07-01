Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage's AEW Title Match Rescheduled for Fight for the Fallen

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage at Fight For The Fallen on Wednesday, July 15, one week after he was initially scheduled to do so at Fyter Fest:

The two were initially scheduled to wrestle in the second part of AEW's two-night special, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET on TNT next Wednesday.

However, the match was pushed after WWE broadcaster Renee Young, who is married to Moxley, tested positive for COVID-19, leading to Moxley being pulled out of the event as a precautionary measure, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) provided details on Young's condition, as well as Moxley's decision to stay home on June 27:

"Young reportedly started feeling sick this past Monday, with pressure on her chest. She was bedridden and then lost her sense of taste, according to the Observer. She and Moxley both immediately got tested by a local doctor. The next night, around midnight, Moxley received his test results back and they were negative. The couple was relieved, but a few minutes later they got Renee's positive test results back. Young immediately contacted WWE with the news, and Moxley immediately contacted AEW, informing them that he had been with his wife for several days straight and even with his negative test, he didn't feel like it was worth risking the other AEW talents just in case he was in the early stages of the virus. Plus he didn't want to leave his wife at home while she was beginning to fight the virus."

The report also stated that Young appeared to be past the worst symptoms of the virus but that "she was still tired and her chest felt heavy" as of last Thursday.



Young announced on Instagram Wednesday that she handed in a manuscript for her upcoming cookbook, which will contain over 70 recipes for breakfasts, cocktails, main courses and other meals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

She did not provide an update on her condition but did say that she was "not allowed to leave the house" as of yet.

Moxley has held the AEW title belt since Feb. 29, when he beat Chris Jericho at Revolution.