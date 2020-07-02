Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from AEW Fyter Fest Results

1 of 4

Credit: AEW

The focus heading into Wednesday's opening tag team match may have been on Jungle Boy and MJF, but by its end, no star had captured the audience's attention quite like Wardlow.

The big man, growing and evolving as an in-ring performer with every passing week, was booked as an absolute beast. He withstood an errant Dynamite Diamond Ring to the face from MJF and continued to fire up after every bit of offense thrown at him by his opponents.

It was not until Luchasaurus uncorked a standing moonsault that he could no longer fight through it.

There has never been any denying Warlow's look. He has screamed "star" from the moment he first stepped through the curtain in AEW. His ability between the ropes and willingness to incorporate elements of character and story have been the unknown variables.

This contest and the previous week's Lumberjack match with Luchasaurus have given fans a taste of how Wardlow has integrated those elements to his ring work while continuing to showcase the unparalleled strength and awe-inspiring speed that elevates him to the level of a Brian Cage or Lance Archer in terms of raw athleticism.

That AEW continues to plant the seeds for an eventual split between the bodyguard and MJF suggests the company has big things in store for Wardlow when he finally moves on from his scene-stealing cohort to forge a path of his own.

It remains to be seen just how quickly that will happen, but watching his development until then should be a fun, rewarding experience for the AEW faithful.