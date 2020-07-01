NASCAR's Corey LaJoie to Debut 'Trump 2020' Paint Scheme at Brickyard 400

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Patriots of America political action committee has partnered with Go Fas Racing to have a "Trump 2020" paint scheme on NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie's No. 32 Ford Mustang, per a statement from the racing team:

The scheme is in reference to President Donald Trump's re-election bid against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Election day is Tuesday, November 3.

It will also appear for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday and for eight more races during this season.

"I am honored to be part of the President's re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC," team owner Archie St. Hilaire said in a statement.

"As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!"

The Patriots of American PAC has paid to have a Trump 2020 paint scheme on a race car before, as Mike Harmon Racing's No. 47 Chevorlet had it for the Xfinity Series opener in February, per Michelle R. Martinelli of For the Win.

Joe Nemechek drove the car then and for a June race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the car featured a "Trump-Pence" scheme, in reference to the Republican ticket of Trump and vice president Mike Pence. The PAC paid Mike Harmon Racing $25,000 for the advertisement, per Martinelli.

LaJoie is the only NASCAR Cup Series driver on the GoFas team. The 28-year-old has raced 15 times this season, with a top finish of eighth at the Daytona 500. LaJoie is 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.