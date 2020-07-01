Report: Yankees Replaced by Cardinals in MLB Field of Dreams Game vs. White Sox

Ryan J. Foley/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox are now set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a regular-season game on Aug. 13 near the Field of Dreams movie site, according to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register.

The New York Yankees were initially set to face the White Sox in the game, but the 60-game shortened season has led to more regional matchups, leaving the Cardinals to take their place.

The game will be played in a specially constructed stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, where the 1989 movie was filmed.

