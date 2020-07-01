Report: Yankees Replaced by Cardinals in MLB Field of Dreams Game vs. White Sox

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

FILE - This March 6, 2012 file photo shows the entrance to the
Ryan J. Foley/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox are now set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a regular-season game on Aug. 13 near the Field of Dreams movie site, according to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register

The New York Yankees were initially set to face the White Sox in the game, but the 60-game shortened season has led to more regional matchups, leaving the Cardinals to take their place.

The game will be played in a specially constructed stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, where the 1989 movie was filmed.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Top Storylines Ahead of Spring Training Part 2 📝

    B/R answers the biggest questions about a totally different MLB season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Top Storylines Ahead of Spring Training Part 2 📝

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Manfred: MLB Was Never Playing 60+ Games

    Commissioner says 2020 season was never going to be ‘more than 60 games no matter how the negotiations went’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Manfred: MLB Was Never Playing 60+ Games

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day 💰

    Mets pay the former All-Star another $1.19M today and will every summer until 2035

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day 💰

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Where the Top Remaining MLB Free Agents Could End Up

    Predicting the landing spots for 10 players still looking for work

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Where the Top Remaining MLB Free Agents Could End Up

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report