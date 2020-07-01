Packers' Kenny Clark Says He Wants New Contract with GB amid Negotiations

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is already in line for an extension and the cost to the Green Bay Packers for his services won't be cheap.

The 24-year-old out of UCLA recently told ESPN Wisconsin he's waiting for the Packers to make an offer, but he understands why the process has been moving slowly.

"I just think with everything that's going on with COVID-19, and everybody not knowing if there's going to be a season and what's going to happen next year, all of that is affecting the contract and everything," Clark said (h/t Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal). "I don't really have a timeline on it of when I want it to get done. They spoke a little bit. The Packers and my agent, they have spoken. So I'm just taking it one day at a time. I understand the business and I understand everything that's going on. So I'm just being patient with everything and just working every day." The Packers took Clark with the No. 27 pick in the 2016 NFL draft and have worked to develop him into a Pro Bowl nose tackle. In 2019, Clark finished with 62 total tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble. According to Spotrac.com's Market Value tool, he should be closing in on a massive payday worth $18.2 million per year or a five-year, $91.06 million contract. That would make him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league behind the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald. "Kenny is a big part of what we do, very important to our defense," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in April, per Wilde. "I'm optimistic that we'll be able to come to some agreement at some point. These things don't happen quickly, usually. But I think the idea was always sometime this offseason we would start to approach that, and we will."

The pandemic has slowed much of the league's operations down. It's unclear how it could affect contract extensions—or disputes—moving forward. Yet that comes secondary to the health concerns the virus poses.

Clark is not only aware of this, but he fully empathizes with players who may choose to sit out the season because of it.

"It's just really tough right now," Clark said. "The thing is, nobody knows. Nobody knows. Every day is something different. Whether it's the coaches, whether it's the people upstairs, whether it's the NFLPA—nobody knows what's going to happen day-to-day."

In the meantime, he'll keep training for the season and waiting for Green Bay to make an offer worthy of his services.