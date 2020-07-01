Damian Lillard: Carmelo Anthony Could Be Blazers' Starting SF with Ariza out

Damian Lillard: Carmelo Anthony Could Be Blazers' Starting SF with Ariza outJuly 1, 2020
Steve Dykes/Associated Press
If Carmelo Anthony's last act as an NBA player comes during the league's Orlando restart, it'll likely be in the form of a return to his patented small forward spot.
Blazers guard Damian Lillard said he expects Melo to stay in the starting lineup when the league returns after Trevor Ariza bowed out.
"I could see us having a pretty big lineup out there," Lillard told reporters Wednesday.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
