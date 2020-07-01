Damian Lillard: Carmelo Anthony Could Be Blazers' Starting SF with Ariza out

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony reacts after making a shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Blazers won 121-105. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Steve Dykes/Associated Press

If Carmelo Anthony's last act as an NBA player comes during the league's Orlando restart, it'll likely be in the form of a return to his patented small forward spot. 

Blazers guard Damian Lillard said he expects Melo to stay in the starting lineup when the league returns after Trevor Ariza bowed out. 

"I could see us having a pretty big lineup out there," Lillard told reporters Wednesday.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

