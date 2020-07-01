3 States Approve Betting on 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

The Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will have more at stake this year with bettors legally allowed to gamble on the event for the first time ever.

According to David Purdum of ESPN, New Jersey approved betting on the contest to become the first state to authorize wagering on competitive eating.

Colorado and New Hampshire followed suit by allowing betting on the hot dog contest, per Darren Rovell of ESPN.

"ESPN had already affirmed us as a sport in the early 2000s," Major League Eating president Rich Shea said. "But, with legal betting, we are really now as legitimate as the NFL and the NBA."

The July 4 event has become an annual tradition at Coney Island, although this year's version will be held indoors without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joey Chestnut is the favorite as a 12-time champion, listed as a favorite with -1,250 odds, per Purdum (a $1,250 bet wins $100). You can bet the field for +650 odds.

Miki Sudo is the favorite in the women's contest with -850 odds.