Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury Camps Targeting Dec. 19 for Trilogy Fight Date

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Top Rank founder Bob Arum said Wednesday they've reserved Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 19 for the potential trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Arum told ESPN's Steve Kim the promotion thinks it's a perfect fit for a high-profile Saturday night bout two nights after the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers at their new home stadium.

"We've reserved that date for Allegiant Stadium," he said. "The Raiders are playing on that Thursday, which is perfect. After the game is over, we put up the ring and so forth. We have a couple of days to do it, and Saturday we have the fight."

Top Rank president Todd duBoef added they're trying to remain as flexible as possible because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is why securing a larger venue with ventilation via retractable windows was selected in case there's a chance to host fans by December.

"We understand [the limitations on crowds], and we're looking at all the different options that relates to if it's a larger venue with big spacing or if it's a normal venue," DuBoef told ESPN. "We're taking all that into consideration."

Stadiums with access to open air and higher seating capacity have a better chance to return fans quicker than smaller, closed venues like Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It could be a moot point depending on the trajectory of the COVID-19 situation in the coming months, however, especially after a recent surge in cases led some states to slow or halt their reopening plans.

Shelly Finkel, an advisor for Wilder, said no contracts have been made and nothing will likely be finalized until the former WBC heavyweight champion returns to training.

"Nothing has happened, yet, in any direction," Finkel told Kim. "He's just relaxing. In August he'll start training. At that point he'll make some decisions."

Fury and Wilder fought to a draw in their first meeting in December 2018.

The Gypsy King won the highly anticipated rematch in February by seventh-round knockout. Afterward, the Bronze Bomber blamed his 40-pound ring attire for sapping his energy before the opening bell even rang.

"He didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is ... that my uniform was way too heavy for me," Wilder told Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole. "I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through."

Wilder proceeded to exercise a rematch clause after dropping the WBC title and it sounds like the third meeting could happen before year's end.